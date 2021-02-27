$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

