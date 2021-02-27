5,000 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

TFX opened at $398.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

