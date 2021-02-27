$54.94 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $54.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.86 million and the highest is $56.56 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $60.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $215.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $216.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.22 million, with estimates ranging from $227.86 million to $251.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.