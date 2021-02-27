6,400 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.
Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,401. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $260.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.91 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
