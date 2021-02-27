671,716 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Acquired by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics makes up about 6.2% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $34.17 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.