$69.44 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $69.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.18 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $290.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $294.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.39 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

