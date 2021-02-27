70,800 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.53. 22,627,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,948,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $93.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

