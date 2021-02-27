$718.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report $718.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $617.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

CDNS opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

