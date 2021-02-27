$817.97 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $817.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

NYSE TEX opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

