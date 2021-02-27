8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.28 million and $26,218.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.