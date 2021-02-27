9,089 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

