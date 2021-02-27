97,713 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 152.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,395. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

