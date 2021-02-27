A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Down 24.7%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) shares traded down 24.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $3.20. 98,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,598% from the average session volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

About A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.M. Castle & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.