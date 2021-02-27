Aave (AAVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393.97 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $393.97 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416,268 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.