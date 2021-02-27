AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,095 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 5.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.74 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

