AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

