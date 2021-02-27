Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust (LON:ASEI) Trading Down 2.6%

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15). 182,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 95,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

In other news, insider Mark White bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £65,200 ($85,184.22).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

