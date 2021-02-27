Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0511

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Abyss has a market cap of $11.69 million and $203,876.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00717046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.