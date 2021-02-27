AceD Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,438.81 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One AceD token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $371,438.81 and $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.