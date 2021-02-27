ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $42.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the highest is $47.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $220.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $224.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.45 million, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $315.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

