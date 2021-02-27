Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $524,875.25

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $524,875.25 and $48,755.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002743 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,890,100 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

