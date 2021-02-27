Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.96 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.18 or 0.03205662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00370726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.65 or 0.01051960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00452840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00401399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00261323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

