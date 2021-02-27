AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $82.80 million and approximately $238.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.55 or 0.00714759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00027860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040410 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,480,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,338,114 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

