Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 8th Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 542,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $271,451,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $459.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,156. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

