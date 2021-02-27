Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

