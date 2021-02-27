Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

