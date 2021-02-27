Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.34. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

