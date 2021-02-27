Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

