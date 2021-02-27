Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

