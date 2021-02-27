Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.