Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 349.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 200,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 166,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

