Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

