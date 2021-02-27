Advisory Services Network LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

