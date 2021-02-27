Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

