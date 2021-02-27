Advisory Services Network LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.13. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

