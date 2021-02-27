Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

