Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

