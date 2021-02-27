Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Universal Display stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

