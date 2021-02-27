Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

