Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

