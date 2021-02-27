Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 39,970 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

