Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,021.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,938.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,711.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

