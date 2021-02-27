Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

