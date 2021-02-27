Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

