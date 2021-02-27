Aeron Market Cap Hits $128,952.46 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $128,952.46 and $28,671.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

