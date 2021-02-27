Aeron Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Aeron has a total market cap of $231,291.33 and approximately $67,497.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00700627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00027024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.