AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $76.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $77.30 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $61.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $404.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $490.80 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

