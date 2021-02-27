AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

