AI Doctor Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $38,801.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

