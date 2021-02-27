AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) versus Athene (NYSE:ATH) Head to Head Comparison

Athene (NYSE:ATH) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athene and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $16.26 billion 0.54 $2.17 billion $6.94 6.57 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.22 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Athene.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Athene has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Athene and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 3 7 0 2.70 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

Athene beats AIA Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

